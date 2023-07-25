 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown agrees to a $304 million contract – the richest in NBA history – agent says

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown agrees to a $304 million contract – the richest in NBA history – agent says

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics hug after Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals in May. Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon told ESPN.

 Megan Briggs/Getty Images

(CNN) — Two-time NBA all-star swingman Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics, his agent said Tuesday.

The deal is the richest in NBA history, eclipsing the $276 million contract of Denver’s Nicola Jokić, signed in 2022, according to salary tracking website Spotrac.

The contract is fully guaranteed, agent Jason Glushon said in an email.

CNN has reached out to the Celtics for comment.

News of the record deal was first reported by ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Last season, Brown, a guard/forward, averaged a career-best 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The 26-year-old was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA second team. Brown, the 2016 No. 3 overall pick, was eligible for the new contract as a result of making the All-NBA team.

NBA.com: Tracking every new deal of the offseason

In seven seasons in Boston, Brown has helped the Celtics advance to five Eastern Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance in 2022.

ESPN reported the contract extension begins in the 2024-2025 season and runs through the 2028-2029 season, when Brown will be 32.

His previous contract was a four-year, $106 million deal, according to Spotrac.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

