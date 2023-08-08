Arizona Men's Basketball prepares for summer tour in Israel, Abu Dhabi

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Men's Basketball team is packing their bags for the trip of a lifetime.
The Wildcats are taking their preseason overseas to Israel and Abu Dhabi. It's their first foreign tour since 2017.
"I've been to Israel a few times," Head Coach Tommy Lloyd said. "It's a mind-blowing experience."
The U of A is teaming up with Complete Sports Management, the Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Athletes for Israel - a nonprofit that works to combat antisemitism by bringing athletes to the country.
"They're delving into the college space and bringing college teams over to bring notoriety to what's happening in their world and exposing some of our players to it which is awesome," Lloyd said.
Arizona will play three games over the span of 10 days, including one against the Israel Select Team.
"The cool thing is we're going to be able to play everybody and give a lot of guys good on court basketball experience," LLoyd said. "I'm telling myself we're going to have a different starting lineup every half."
The Wildcats' lineup has nine new players.
"This trip is going to be a great way for us to do team bonding and get to know guys more and be comfortable around each other," Center Oumar Ballo said.
"I don't think there's anyway not to bond on one of these deals," Lloyd said. "We're going to be really intentional on how we try to drive it home with our guys."
Most of that team bonding will take place off the court. Israel and Abu Dhabi are two places rich in religion and culture.
"The greatest education is leaving your hotel room and opening your eyes in these places," Lloyd said.
"We have the opportunity to see different cultures," Senior Guard Pelle Larsson said. "Why not take advantage of it. Just learning about the world and educating ourselves. It's going to be fun."
The Wildcats will visit several historical sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi.
"I'm really looking forward to the Dead Sea," Lloyd said. "I've never done that. We're going to be able to float in the Dead Sea."
Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats land in Israel on Thursday. They come back on Aug. 20.
More information on game times and streaming options can be found here: arizonawildcats.com/SummerTour.
