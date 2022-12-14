 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa reportedly agree on 13-year, $350 million deal

Two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is reportedly in for a massive payday.

 Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The San Francisco Giants and two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to a franchise record, 13-year deal worth $350 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, citing unnamed sources.

The deal is the largest for a shortstop in MLB history, according to Passan.

CNN has reached out to the Giants and Correa's agent for comment.

Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year, $105.3 million deal, according to the salary tracking website Spotrac, in March. He opted out of the final two years in November.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games last season.

Prior to joining the Twins, the 2012 top overall draft pick for the Houston Astros played with the club for seven seasons where he was named to two All-Star teams in 2017 and 2021.

Correa was part of Houston's first World Series title team in 2017. He won his first ever Gold Glove, which is awarded to the best defender in each position, in 2021.

The 28-year-old has batted .279 with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight MLB seasons.

