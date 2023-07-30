Marana Softball swings into Junior World Series with win over Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana Softball knocked it out of the park in its Junior World Series debut in Kirkland, Washington!
It beat Mexico 15-4 in six innings during the first game of pool play.
Marana trailed 3-2 after the first inning, but that quickly changed in the second. Pitcher Aubrianna Gray, who was celebrating her 15th birthday, gifted herself and her team a solo home run. That tied the game at three and sparked Marana's bats. Later in the inning, Brooke Beck lofted it to center. The ball rolled all the way back to the wall for a two-run double. That gave Marana a 6-3 lead.
The squad from Pima County blew this one wide open, leading 15-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
On top of her home run, Gray threw a complete game in the circle. Plus, she had some stellar defense behind her. Isabella Brooks-Rojel made an impressive catch to end the game.
"I threw strikes and my defense was there to back me up," Gray said. "Our bats were on. We were hitting it right up the middle, line drives, hard ground balls. We just knocked it out of the park."
Marana Softball is making Southern Arizona proud. It's the first team from Marana to ever make the World Series, but it's something this team always believed it could do.
Before the West Regional Tournament began, Head Coach Sam Mills held a special meeting in the dugout. He gave each player a postcard from Washington State, the host of the Junior World Series.
"I had them write a letter to themselves as if they had won the regional tournament," he said. "I said 'I want you to hang this up in your bedroom or bathroom, wherever you're going to see it every morning. I want you to touch it. I want you to say I'm going to Kirkland'."
The postcard was a physical reminder of what his team could accomplish. Marana carried that belief through five straight West Regional elimination games to reach the World Series.
Now, to find a post office.
"We're going to put them in the mail and send them so they have them when we get back to Arizona," Mills said.
"I feel like it was quite an accomplishment to represent our area in the regional tournament," Pitcher Cadence Beck said. "Now we're representing the whole West region. Our name is now West. It's kind of special."
Marana proudly walked in the opening ceremonies Saturday, meeting teams from all over the world.
"The Florida players are super nice and the girls from the Czech Republic are really cool," Pitcher Malia Mills said.
On Sunday, Marana players put their game faces on. They beat Mexico 15-4, thanks to solid hitting and... skittles?
"Our coach in high school at Marana High would always hand out skittles when we got on base," Beck said. "Our first base coach saw that and was like 'oh, I have to do that'."
"It's a motivation," Gray said. "If we get to first base, we get candy."
It's clearly working. It also helps that these girls have played together for years.
"We all know each others strengths and weaknesses," Beck said. "We know where to help someone if they're down or how to hype someone up."
The hype is now building for Marana's game against Milford, Connecticut out of the East Region. That's tomorrow at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE