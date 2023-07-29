Marana Softball ready for Junior World Series; Canyon View, Randolph Baseball prep for West Regionals

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana Softball is representing Tucson, the state of Arizona and the West Region at the Junior World Series in Kirkland, Washington!
After losing its second game of the West Regional, the team won five straight elimination games. It culminated with a pair of wins over Washington, 15-6 and 4-0.
Marana traveled to the World Series Thursday. The team is taking it all in. Marana marched in the opening ceremonies Saturday. It also participated in a skills competition, a challenger game and a barbecue dinner. One of the coolest parts is that the team gets to meet other teams from around the world.
Marana has its game faces on though. Its first game is Sunday at 9 a.m. PST against Latin America on ESPN+.
A pair of baseball teams are gearing up for the West Regionals. Canyon View Little League is heading to San Bernardino after beating Sunnyside in the state championship in Flagstaff. Randolph Junior Baseball will make the trip to Bend, Oregon after beating Mountain Pines for the state title.
Both teams are raising money for the tournaments:
Canyon View: https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-tucson-little-league-team-to-regionals
Randolph: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d2wm3e-state-tournament-fundraiser
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE