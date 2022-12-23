Six people have won Pima Federal Credit Union's Great Auto Loan Giveback Campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Federal Credit Union has selected winners for their Great Auto Loan Giveback Campaign.
The grand prize winner received $25,000 to pay down their auto loan with Pima Federal Credit Union.
The remaining winners will have their auto loan payments made for them throughout 2023 for being valued members of the credit union with a vehicle loan.
“While we knew this endeavor would be impactful, we never imagined how heartwarming it would be to meet the winners and hear their stories. We realize the last few years haven’t been easy for many and we are honored to be able to make a financial impact in the lives of these members," Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Overpeck stated.
Watch the video here.