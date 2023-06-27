 Skip to main content
OSIRIS-REx historic mission led by University of Arizona team

OSIRIS-REx

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first major asteroid sample recovery mission is just months away.

The first of it's kind mission led by the University of Arizona OSIRIS-REx team.

On Tuesday, a sample recovery rehearsal took place in Littleton Colorado.

Dani DellaGiustina is the Deputy Principal Investigator for the OSIRIS-REx Mission.

"The importance of the OSIRIS-REx mission is that this is NASA's first asteroid sample return mission. So we journeyed to a small asteroid whose path in the solar system crosses earth's path so it's a near earth object."

OSIRIS-REx launched on September 8, 2016. It touched down on the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 to collect a sample to bring back to earth which will take place September 24 of this year.

DellaGiustina commented, "We studied it for two years. We know this object is full water bearing minerals and also organic molecules. So these are material that might have been seeds or precursors to life on our own planet."

The samples collected will then be distributed and tested.

"The sample is going to be curated by NASA's Johnson's Sace Flight Center and it will be housed there. But then it's going to be distributed to Osiris-Rex science team including a large cohort of scientists here at the University of Arizona."

