The town of Marana requests an amendment approval

TUCSON (KVOA) - On March 21, the Marana Town Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Marana Municipal Complex.

The council will review an application submitted by the Town of Marana requesting approval of the Marana Town Council to amend the Rancho Marana West Town Center Specific Plan Amendment.

The amendment to the Rancho Marana West Specific Plan Amendment proposes to revise development and architectural standards that include parking, architectural design, and lighting requirements, throughout the Plan.

This property is located north of West Barnett Road and west of North Lon Adams Road.

Any person may appear and be heard before the Town Council.

For additional information you can contact Scott Radden, Town of Marana Development Services Department, Planning Division at (520) 382-2600 and reference file number PCZ2207-001.

The complex is located at 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, Marana, Arizona.