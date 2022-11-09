 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for armed man who approached female in rec center shower

  • Updated
Police lights / crime background

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly approached a female in the Green Valley Recreational Center Wednesday.

Pima County responded to the Green Valley Recreational Center Wednesday morning.

A woman who was showering in the locker room was approached by a nude male holding a knife. The woman yelped for help, startling the male, causing him to flee on foot.

The woman was uninjured.

The male suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian or Hispanic Male
  • Mid 20's, husky build, approx. 5'4
  • Dark, curly, shoulder length hair
  • Last seen wearing a pair of black gym shorts
  • Carrying a white or tan towel;

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911. You can also text or call 88crime (520-882-7463), with a potential for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

