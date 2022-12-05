UA leading wide receiver enters transfer portal

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dorian Singer had a breakout season for the Wildcat football team as a true sophomore. He racked up 1,105 receiving yards to lead the Pac-12.
With the return of quarterback, Jayden De Laura, and a number of pieces on the offensive end, the sky seemed the limit for the true sophomore and the Wildcats.
However, Singer has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will no longer be an Arizona Wildcat.
Thank you Tucson❤️ pic.twitter.com/TV1wTJCvM4— Dorian singer (@dorian_singer1) December 5, 2022
Since his announcement on Twitter, Singer has bragged about receiving offers from schools such as Utah, ASU and Miami. News 4 Tucson will keep you updated on where he ends up.
Undoubtedly, Coach Jed Fisch is also working the transfer portal to see what other players can be picked up as well.
Among Singer, other UofA players have also added their names to the transfer porta.
Here is the growing list of players entering the transfer portal:
- Dorian Singer, wide receiver
- Jaxen Turner, safety
- Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle
- Kolbe Cage, linebacker
- Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver (former Cienega High School QB)
- Paris Shand, defensive tackle
- Drake Anderson, running back
- Dion "Tank" Wilson, defensive tackle
- Tyler Martin, linebacker