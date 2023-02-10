Married couple eager to get to Super Bowl, rooting for opposing teams

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Orlando and Maria Gill have been married 20 years. On Sunday, they’ll attend to their first Super Bowl.
Their marriage has never had to navigate a weekend like this.
The couple is on opposing sides in Super Bowl LVII.
“I mean somebody going to go home crying, but we're good,” Orlando, a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, said.
Maria is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.
“He'll be crying,” she said in Phoenix Friday as she looked over at her husband.
It’s clear this couple will not be getting along Sunday afternoon as they watch the biggest sporting event of the year from inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
“They're the better team,” Maria said decked out in her Eagles gear. “It's just plain and simple.”
For the Gills, it’s not just the Lombardi Trophy on the line Sunday.
“It's going to be a lifetime rivalry,” Maria said. “A life of him hearing it from me.”
“And if we win, like we are, it'll be so great,” Orlando said. “Because, I'll be right for once.”