Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Cincinnati bar

    CINCINNATI (WLWT) -- Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, in town for the Bengals Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, left a game day weekend pick me up for a server at Cincinnati bar.

As he has done multiple times, Johnson left a $1,000 tip after dining at Holy Grail in the Banks. Earlier in the week, Johnson tweeted that he was planning on heading to the establishment for the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Saturday evening, he tweeted out the photo of his tab, which included a $1,000 tip on a bill of $78.09.

This is at least the fourth time Johnson has done this: He left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant in May of 2020, in Cincinnati at Redlands Grill on Edmondson Road last April and at a Knoxville, Tenn. IHOP this past October.

As is something of a tradition, Johnson tweeted "Proverbs 11:25," a Biblical verse that reads, "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals'My heart says yes...these skinny jean legs say no': Whitworth shoots down potential return to Bengals Instead of his usual "I love you," note at the bottom of the bill, he instead posted his belief in the Bengals to take care of business against their division rivals.

"Ravens don't stand a chance tomorrow!!" he wrote. "Who Dey."

