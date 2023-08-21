Countdown to Kickoff: Amphitheater High Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - We're four days away from the first Friday Football Fever show of 2023 on KVOA!
In honor of that - we're previewing Amphitheater High Football.
The Panthers went 2-8 last year. In the eyes of Head Coach Jorge Mendivil, that could've been a 6-4 record.
He said there were four games Amphi should've won, but didn't. They lost for different reasons, including blowing a lead and not scoring in crunch time.
This season, closing out games is a top priority.
"Fix the little things, fix the mistakes, and focus on fundamentals," Mendivil said. "One [loss] was a break in coverage at the end of the game with five seconds left. Another was a fumble against Pueblo. Little things like that are our point of emphasis with fundamentals."
"It's going to be a totally different team than last year," Senior Rudy Rios said. "We're going to be winners. We're going to get more games in. Keep them closer. No more blowouts."
It helps that Amphi is a much more experienced team than last year. The Panthers return eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
"The majority of the guys are seniors," Coach Mendivil said. "It's do or die for them. A lot of them are linemen. They've taken it upon themselves to hit the weight room and get better."
One key returning player is Quarterback Imanol Silva. Coach Mendivil said he is way more comfortable in the offense after starting as a freshman last year.
"He's been focusing on taking care of the ball, not throwing into traffic, making the right reads and getting the ball out faster," Coach Mendivil said.
Mendivil said receiver Rudy Rios, offensive/defensive lineman Marco Martinez and linebacker Jake Espinoza also stand out entering the 2023 season.
Espinoza said team chemistry has improved drastically.
"In past years it felt like we were just a bunch of football players trying to play football," he said. "This year it feels like these guys are my brothers. We aren't just playing a game on Fridays. I'm going to war with my family. It's fun."
The Panthers kick off the season Friday on the road against Maryvale.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE