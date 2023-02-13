Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities likely. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&