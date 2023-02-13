 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making
travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday

  • 0
Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday

Blake Lively, here in Beverly Hills, California, in 2022, posted Sunday a photo of her post-baby body.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Leave it to Blake Lively to give us a baby unannouncement.

While the world has been chatting about Rihanna's pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she wrote in the caption on a series of photos posted Sunday on her verified Instagram account. "Been busy."

In one of the pictures, Lively is seen smiling and visibly no longer pregnant.

She and husband actor Ryan Reynolds were already the parents of three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, when Lively went public with news of baby number four in September with an Instagram post.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone," she wrote at the time. "You freak me and my kids out."

Lively and Reynolds are extremely private about their family life, though she cheekily would refer to her pregnancy on social media.

In January, she posted a photo showing her toned and wearing workout gear in what appeared to be a gym with Reynolds juxtaposed with a photo of her and Reynolds in the same setting with her pregnant abdomen on display.

"Been doing @donsaladino 's workout program for months now," the caption read. "Something isn't working.'

No name or gender for the new baby has been announced. CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.