Bijan Robinson's day of destiny is here

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Bijan Robinson is expected to make history on Thursday when he is selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
If taken higher than 22nd in the 1st round he will become the highest NFL drafted high school football player from the city of Tucson.
Tucson High's Mike Dawson, who starred at UA, was selected 22nd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1976. Dawson played nine seasons in the league with the Birds, Detroit and Kansas City.
Robinson will join fellow Salpointe Catholic grad John Fina (1992) as 1st round selection.
He will also become the second member of his own family to be drafted by an NFL team. His granduncle Paul Robinson was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd round of the 1968 draft after a successful college career at Arizona.
Santa Cruz Valley's Mossy Cade is the highest drafted player ever from Southern Arizona. He was taken 6th overall by the San Diego Chargers in 1984. The Dust Devils Levi Jones was a 1st round pick in 2002.
NFL Drafted Players from Southern Arizona:
- (1st) (6) Mossy Cade-Santa Cruz Valley (1984)
- (1st) (10) Levi Jones-Santa Cruz Valley (2002)
- (1st) (22) Mike Dawson-Tucson (1976)
- (1st) (27) John Fina-Salpointe Catholic (1992)
- (2nd) (31) Vance Johnson-Cholla (1985)
- (2nd) (32) Mark Arenson-Palo Verde (1972)
- (2nd) (39) Art Malone-Santa Cruz Valley
- (2nd) (42) Brooks Reed-Sabino (2011)
- (2nd) (44) Mario Bates-Amphitheater (1994)
- (4th) (44) Gib Dawson-Douglas (1953)
- (2nd) (47) Benny Malone-Santa Cruz Valley
- (7th) (47) Fred Enke-Tucson (1947)
- (3rd) (59) John Mistler-Sahuaro (1981)
- (3rd) (82) Paul Robinson-Marana (1968)
- (3rd) (82) Steve McLaughlin-Sahuaro (1995)
- (3rd) (83) Sean Harris-Tucson (1995)
- (4th) (89) Randy Robbins-Casa Grande (1984)
- (5th) (113) Danny Villa-Nogales (1987)
- (4th) (117) Ka'deem Carey-Canyon del Oro (2014)
- (5th) (117) Riki Ellison-Amphitheater (1983)
- (4th) (131) Blake Martinez-Canyon del Oro (2016)
- (5th) (138) Rich Griffith-Catalina (1993)
- (5th) (140) Mike Scurlock-Sunnyside (1995)
- (6th) (141) Rodney Peete-Sahuaro (1989)
- (6th) (145) Bill McKinley-Pueblo (1971)
- (7th) (177) Sam Merriman-Amphitheater (1983)
- (8th) (194) Leonard Thompson-Pueblo (1975)
- (8th) (200) Mitch Hoopes-Benson (1975)
- (7th) (212) Michael Smith-Sunnyside (2012)
- (8th) (215) John Rade-Buena (1983)
- (7th) (247) Cole Ford-Sabino (1995)
- (12th) (309) David Adams-Sunnyside (1987)
- (12th) (307) Jim Arenson-Palo Verde (1973)