Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona receives $75,000 Check from Super Bowl Comittee

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL are announcing the next recipient of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program to be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.
This chapter of BBBS will be awarded $75,000 dollars to help with purchases and renovations of a new building in central Tucson to create an activity and mentoring center for youth in the BBBS program.
Over 200 kids are currently waiting for a mentor will be able to utilize this resource following its completion.
This event will be held on Jan. 19, 2023 at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona at 160 E Alameda St, Tucson, Arizona 85701. The event will begin at 10 a.m.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, visit soazbigs.com
For more information on the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, visit azsuperbowl.com