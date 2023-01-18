 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona receives $75,000 Check from Super Bowl Comittee

  • Updated
Logo Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl FULL

2021 is the first year of Barstool Sports partnership with the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON(KVOA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona will be receiving $75,000 from The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. 

 The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL are announcing the next recipient of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program to be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.

This chapter of BBBS will be awarded $75,000 dollars to help with purchases and renovations of a new building in central Tucson to create an activity and mentoring center for youth in the BBBS program.

Over 200 kids are currently waiting for a mentor will be able to utilize this resource following its completion.

This event will be held on Jan. 19, 2023 at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona at 160 E Alameda St, Tucson, Arizona 85701. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, visit soazbigs.com

For more information on the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, visit azsuperbowl.com 

