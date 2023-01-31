Arizona gearing up for Super Bowl 57

TUCSON (KVOA) — There is a lot of preparation that goes into getting ready for Super Bowl 57.
There is one million pounds of brand new turf at State Farm Stadium.
The turf that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to play on has been growing for almost two years. It was grown locally outside of Phoenix.
“We're growing the grass as best we can in the time duration we have before the game. So I'm looking at seams and making sure the field is nice and leveled where it needs to be before game day," said NFL Field Service Director, Nick Pappas.
The turf is made up of Hybrid Bermuda grass. It's a combination of warm and cold grass to deal with Arizona weather.
NFL workers tell News 4 Tucson, the grass is alive and well.
“We started doing some of the painting now that we know the teams to put on the endzone. The trophy logo goes out, the shield goes out in the middle. Obviously it's a naturally growing field out here it's a living breathing entity as we mow it each day we take some of that paint off," said Field Director for the NFL, Ed Mangan.
Depending on the weather sometimes they will move the turf outside so it can get some sunshine or rain. It takes at least an hour to move the field and all hands are on deck.
As cool as it's been it helps to bring the field in every night, it helps a lot because outside with cold temperatures. It's been as low as 32 degrees so it helps a lot to bring it in and out. It's a logistical move to coordinate with everyone in the stadium," Mangan said.
There are about 35 people from around the country putting in extra work to make sure the turf is ready for game day.