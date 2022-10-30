Willcox to vote on its water future in November

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona has been in a two-decade long drought. The state has seen historic cuts in its allotment of Colorado River water. But out of state agriculture operations are moving to rural Arizona, and residents say they are draining precious water.
"I found out what the situation was, and it was worse than I thought. And after trying to find out how much it would be to drill, I found out it was way out of my price range," said Vance Williams.
Williams has lived on this land in Pearce, Arizona for 12 years. His 320-foot well ran dry two-years ago, so he looked into deepening the well. "It would have been $40-50,000 and honestly it would have been too shallow," he said. Instead, the Air Force Veteran installed a water tank and a pump. That cost $3000. And then he had water delivered. "That's $150 a month and enough water to carefully use water, not enough to live with having water."
Williams is among the growing number of homeowners near Willcox who have had their wells run dry. Willcox does not have access to Colorado River water, it relies solely on groundwater.
A 2018 report from the Arizona Department of Water Resources finds high rates of groundwater pumping in the Willcox Basin is altering the groundwater flow to a "significant extent." That same report finds that a significant portion of the remaining groundwater in storage is found at considerable depth and may not be practical to remove.
According to the Cochise Groundwater Stewards, groundwater levels in the area are falling three to ten feet annually. "So, these are not sustainable levels, we're going to deplete the water. This water is a gift to us in the desert. This water has been here underneath us for 40k years and in a very short time we're going to deplete all that water if we don't change the situation," said Steve Kisiel.
The "situation" is largely driven by industrial agriculture, with agriculture irrigation in the Willcox basin up 80% since 2000.
"Over the last ten years the influx of industrial agriculture has been huge, all that land has been cleared, all these crops have been planted. It's a huge, huge industry there and a huge drain on the ground water supply that is available," said Kathy Ferris, former Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
One of the biggest industrial agriculture operations in the basin is Riverview Dairy. The Minnesota company has been in the area since 2014 and operates multiple dairies, including the Coronado Dairy. There are other agriculture operations and nut-growers, but Riverview is the largest.
Kisiel says Riverview uses 110,000 acre-feet of water a year and has about 60,000 acres of irrigated land. "Riverview is the biggest player and they currently irrigate 60% of the water basin. They own about 60% of irrigated land in the Willcox basin where I live and they pump more water on an annual basis than was pumped by the entire city of Tucson water system in one year," Kisiel said.
Riverview did not respond to several requests for an interview.
Homeowners aren't the only ones dealing with declining water levels. Sam Pillsbury owns the Pillsbury Wine company in Willcox. He planted his first vine 22-years ago. "In the past 15 years the water levels have dropped a 100-feet. The positive thing about water in this valley is there's endless water, it just gets deeper and deeper," Pillsbury said. Pillsbury said he had to dig a new 800-foot well last year. It cost $125,000.
Right now, there are no limitations on how much groundwater can be pumped in Willcox. Kisiel said, "This is the wild, wild west of irrigation because there are literally no restrictions on them coming in and drilling very deep wells and taking as much water as they need or they want."
Arizona Water Defenders' Cheryl Knott said,"And without regulations there's absolutely nothing keeping them from buying more acres, digging more wells, pumping more wells and keeping others from coming in." The grassroots organization is behind an initiative designed to protect the region's water.
In November, Willcox voters will get to decide the town's water future when they vote on creating an Active Management Area. Under the 1980 Arizona Groundwater Code, areas with heavy reliance on groundwater, like Tucson, were designated Active Management Areas. 82% of the state's population lives within an AMA.
AMAs are monitored and managed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The AMA is not a limitation on the amount of groundwater that can be pumped, it's a limitation on bringing under cultivation new acres of land. "So, people that have less than two acres of land can still use water to irrigate crops for say like their animals or personal use, farmers markets. It's really intended to be aimed at stopping the expansion of big agriculture," Ferris said.
A goal and a plan would be created for the AMA if it's approved by voters.
And not everyone is on board with that. Sonia Gasho is with Rural Watershed Assurance. She also owns a ranch in nearby Dragoon. "That is not formed until after you voted to actually designate so in essence you are voting for something you don't know is going to look like."
Rod Keeling, of Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, says the AMA won't stop Riverview from pumping the amount of water it currently does. "Biggest winner is Riverview Farms because they will be positioned to control the water in perpetuity. So, what that means is, the first thing they get they get to keep pumping and watering their crops like they are now. The second thing is they get all their competitors eliminated, the new people competing for the water will be eliminated."
Keeling said the AMA will hurt the Arizona wine industry. "The biggest loser will be the Arizona Wine Industry. 80% of all the fruit grown, made into Arizona wine, is grown in the Willcox basin. "
Tom Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources can't address the election. But he tells News 4 Tucson they have seen groundwater levels rise in aquifers in existing AMAs. "Water levels rise in the AMAs because of various programs that attend to that AMA. We see the ability for more efficient water use to be a result of the regulatory requirements in AMAs that require reductions of groundwater over time."
Kisiel says the AMA is needed to stop the expansion of industrial agriculture. "If we don't pass the AMA I think we're going to see even more land being cleared at an even greater rate because they know that at some point in time and hopefully it happens by 2024 there'll have to be some restrictions put on groundwater here."
Locals worry it's already too late to stop companies like Riverview. "There's nobody safe. The deepest pocket deepest well is the only person safe and that's them," said Williams.