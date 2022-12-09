Tucson celebrating retired pilot, Miriam Seymour, 100th birthday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Although her actual birthday is on Saturday, The Oasis Adult Living Center threw Miriam Seymour a 100th birthday party Friday afternoon.
During her life, she was a renowned pilot that flew a vast array of planes including military planes and private jets. She also wrote several books.
Miriam says all it took for her to find her calling was one simple but defining moment when she was a child.
"When I was 7-years-old, I saw an airplane, and that was the time that I decided that I would become a pilot," says Seymour.
Happy birthday, Miriam!