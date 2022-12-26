PCSD's air unit getting new hangar

TUCSON (KVOA) - Looking to the future and the importance the Pima County Sheriff's Air Unit is going to play.
That's why they are building a 13,000 sq.ft. state of the art facility by the Tucson International Airport.
The Air Unit has totally outgrown the current hangar so come spring they will be moving into a new facility. Just in time for search and rescue's busy season.
In August, Sheriff One helicopter rescued two hikers and a dog named Whiskey. This happened near Romero Pass in the Catalinas. The hikers and the dog got so dehydrated they couldn't go on. The rescue was caught on video, and it went viral
It also showed the importance of the Search and Rescue Unit. "It seems like it's prudent to be prepared for emergencies.," Sabino Canyon hiker, Kelly Porter told News 4 Tucson.
There's construction going on near the airport to build the $12 million state of the art facility. The new facility will house the six aircrafts the sheriff's department currently owns.
Sgt. Norris commented, "It will give us the ability to grow as an agency as a unit to better provide service for the citizens of Pima County."
John Hermes and his wife enjoyed the sunshine and went for a hike n Sabino Canyon.
They said a new hangar would be good for the Search and Rescue Air Unit.
"It's vitally important. We have a lot of visitors to the park and they aren't aware of the climate conditions, heat, and flash floods and so we have rescues especially in Sabino Canyon," said Hermes.
Sgt. Norris added the new hangar will have 10,000 sq. ft. devoted to the air unit giving the mechanics ample space to work on the aircrafts.
"We're going to have a special epoxy floor which will be light colored. Better lighting ultimately provides a better safety environment for mechanics. A fire suppression system to protect our assets should something tragically go wrong we will be able to extinguish the fire."
The facility will be ready in April.