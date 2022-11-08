Four veterans from Splendido Life Plan Community took flight in restored Biplane

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four veterans from the Splendido Life Plan Community in Oro Valley took flight on Tuesday morning.
The veterans flew in a restored open-cockpit Stearman biplane at the Marana Regional Airport which is the same aircraft used to train aviators during WWII.
Gaston Meloche, (82, Canadian Military), Wes Osborn (88, US Army Lieutenant Colonel), Fred Roby (93, US Army Private, and battalion tank gunman champion), Scott Bauman (92, US Airforce Captain, National Guard) were the four veterans who took flight.
Scott Bauman also celebrated his 92 birthday. He was called to active duty three times. He was a US Airforce captain during the Korean War and armistice. Later, he was a part of the National Guard and was active during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Elaine MacDonald, wife of a deceased Army veteran and is a Splendido resident and active volunteer with the local VA also took flight.
This event was possible in coordination with the 2022 Dream Flights Tour Alliance and the Veteran's Committee of Splendido.