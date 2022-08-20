All-Black women crew operates American Airlines flight from Dallas in honor of trailblazer Bessie Coleman

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 550 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe Cactus National
Monument. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Cristobal Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch
Wash and Aguajita Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western areas of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flood waters in Sabino
Creek continue to slowly abate, but it is currently still above
flood stage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 440 PM MST the wash was at 9.66 feet with
a gradual fall expected into the late evening hours, assuming
no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

All-Black women crew operates American Airlines flight from Dallas in honor of trailblazer Bessie Coleman

  • Updated
  • 0

An all-Black female crew operated an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix in honor of Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921.

The airline hosted the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Coleman performing the first public flight by an African American woman in 1922.

"She bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow," American Airlines said in a statement.

Coleman's great-niece, Gigi Coleman, was hosted on the flight operated by the all-Black female crew of pilots, flight attendants, customer service coordinators, cargo team members and the aviation maintenance technician, the airline said.

"I'm grateful for American Airlines to give us this opportunity to highlight my great aunt's accomplishments in the field of aviation," Gigi said in a video posted by American Airlines titled "Empowering Women in the Skies."

Very few American women of any race had pilot's licenses by 1918, but those who did were often White and rich. Undeterred, Coleman learned French and moved to Paris and was accepted by the Caudron Brothers School of Aviation. In 1921, Coleman became the first female pilot of African American and Native American descent.

Coleman died at 34 in 1926 during a practice run with another pilot. While she never fulfilled her dream to open a flight school for future Black pilots, Coleman's imprint on aviation history lives on, CNN previously reported.

Black women have been "notably underrepresented in the aviation industry, especially as pilots, representing less than 1% in the commercial airline industry," American Airlines said.

"Today, I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of the crew where we are inspiring young girls, young girls of color, to see the various roles that these women play in every aspect to make this flight possible," Captain Beth Powell, the flight's pilot, said in the video.

American Airlines said it is committed to diversifying the flight deck, which includes "expanding awareness of and increasing accessibility to the pilot career within diverse communities" through its cadet academy.

The day after the historic flight, representatives from the Bessie Coleman Foundation and American Airlines pilots and cadets met with students at the Academies at South Mountain in Phoenix, where the flight landed, to expose young people to careers in the aviation industry.

"I knew she was the first African American woman to get her pilot's license, she was the first to do it so she inspired the next generation to follow her footsteps and know that they can also be what they want to be," said Mohamed Mohamed, an aspiring airline pilot who studies aerospace at the academy, in the video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Karla Pequenino contributed to this report.