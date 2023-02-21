 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Department of Transportation watchdog to investigate flight cancellations and delays

Travelers look at an information board showing flight cancellations and delays at Reagan National Airport in December 2022. The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog said on February 21 it is launching a probe into the spike in flight cancellations and delays.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog said Tuesday it is launching a probe into the spike in flight cancellations and delays that have come in the wake of the pandemic.

The Office of the Inspector General audit will focus on the federal agency's role in these cancellations, rather than the airlines. In a memo, the IG said more than "30,000 of the delayed and cancelled flights were attributable to issues in the National Airspace System such as heavy traffic and air traffic control."

It identified disruptions that took place over the summer and during the Christmas holiday and pointed to staffing and weather as contributing factors. The IG wants to find out both the causes of the delays and cancellations as well as the accuracy of the government's data around flight disruptions.

"We are initiating this audit to inform Congress and the general public about the reported causes of these events. This will be first in a series of audits to understand and evaluate flight delays and cancellations as well as DOT's actions to address them," the memo stated.

The IG plans to conduct its work at DOT and Federal Aviation Administration headquarters, it said.

The IG also announced a separate audit of the FAA's planned NextGen effort to upgrade the air traffic system, a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program.

