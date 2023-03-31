Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW
HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...
* FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE
150...
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone
150.
* TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.
&&