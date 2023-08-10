 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The University of Arizona dorms are full for fall semester

  • 0
UArizona / U of A / University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – University of Arizona Housing & Residential Life is preparing to welcome over 7,500 students to their new on-campus homes.

The dorms are full for fall 2023.

Students can begin moving into their dorms on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional move-in days:

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 21.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you