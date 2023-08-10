The University of Arizona dorms are full for fall semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – University of Arizona Housing & Residential Life is preparing to welcome over 7,500 students to their new on-campus homes.
The dorms are full for fall 2023.
Students can begin moving into their dorms on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional move-in days:
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 21.
