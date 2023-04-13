The owner of Tiffany and Dior gets a boost from China's reopening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

The owner of Tiffany and Dior gets a boost from China's reopening

  • 0
The owner of Tiffany and Dior gets a boost from China's reopening

LVMH reported strong first-quarter sales buoyed by the economic re-opening in China. LMVH owner, Bernard Arnault, pictured here, is the world's richest man.

 Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Shares in LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, jumped to a record high after it reported strong first-quarter sales buoyed by the economic re-opening in China.

The stock of Europe's most valuable company rose 4.6% Thursday to hit €875 ($965) apiece, boosting the fortune of its owner Bernard Arnault, already the world's richest man.

LVMH was targeted by opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms on Thursday. Protesters taking part in a nationwide strike against an increase in the retirement age forced their way into the company's headquarters in Paris.

"If Macron wants to find money to finance the pension system, he should come here to find it," Fabien Villedieu, a union leader, told CNN affiliate BFMTV outside the building.

The owner of brands such as Tiffany & Co. and Dior reported late on Wednesday sales of €21 billion ($17 billion) in the first three months of the year, up 17% from the same period in 2022.

The conglomerate said first-quarter sales in Asia, excluding Japan, were up 14% year-over-year, which represented a "significant rebound."

Sales were lifted by the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Asia, LVMH said in a statement. China ended its strict zero-Covid policy in December.

"We registered some pretty nice pick-up in China, which bodes well for the rest of the year," Jean-Jacques Guinoy, LVMH's chief financial officer, said Wednesday.

The company's cosmetics lines were still a "little under pressure" in mainland China, Guinoy added, though leather goods and jewelry were performing well in the world's second-biggest economy.

"Overall, we are extremely optimistic," he said.

In Europe and Japan, first-quarter sales were strong, rising 24% and 34% respectively, thanks to "robust demand" from local consumers and international travelers. In the United States, sales rose 8%.

Stocks in the $460 billion company have rocketed 29% since the start of the year, with the luxury goods market proving resilient in the face of high global inflation and fears that some economies could tip into recession.

Arnault, LVMH chairman and CEO, overtook Elon Musk to become the world's richest person in December, with a total net worth of $198 billion to Musk's $176 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Oliver Briscoe and Xiaofei Xu in Paris contributed reporting.

