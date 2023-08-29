 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

‘The Idol’ is canceled after just one season

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in "The Idol."

 Eddy Chen/HBO

(CNN) — Television show “The Idol” has been canceled after just one, poorly received season, HBO has confirmed.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season,” a HBO spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNN Tuesday. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response.”

The five-part series followed Lily-Rose Depp as a Britney-styled pop star, who falls in love with a cult leader and nightclub owner, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, pulling back the curtain to display the slimy side of the music industry.

The show was dubbed by some critics as abusive and pornographic following its first screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Like HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” “The Idol” was helmed by Sam Levinson. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery).

Variety called it a “sordid male fantasy,” writing: “It shouldn’t take degradation and suffering to make Jocelyn stronger. ‘Euphoria’ audiences won’t be too surprised by the shameful way (Levinson) treats Depp’s character, as both she and the show appear trapped under The Weeknd’s thumb.”

But controversy had swirled around the production for months prior. The first director left the show with about 80% of it completed, Rolling Stone reported earlier this year, citing sources who spoke of a chaotic production environment.

When the show aired, the negative reviews kept coming.

“The expression ‘From the sublime to the ridiculous’ has seldom felt more fitting than in watching ‘The Idol,’ HBO’s new wannabe-sexy drama,” a review from CNN’s Brian Lowry said in June.

Lowry later added that HBO had “wound up with a laughably bad ‘Showgirls’ for our times, bringing its run of sterling dramatic successes (see ‘Succession,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘The Last of Us’) to a crashing and conspicuous halt.”

While the show “bent over backwards (and occasionally forwards and sideways) to feel provocative … its most salient flaw wasn’t so much being offensive as simply boring, a quality that persisted over its five episodes,” Lowry wrote.

“HBO can write off ‘The Idol’ as an experiment in creative freedom that didn’t pay off, which happens all the time,” Lowry concluded.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Leah Asmelash contributed reporting.

