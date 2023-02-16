TEP scheduling brief outage for some customers Thursday night

TUCSON (KVOA) — TEP is set to perform critical repairs Thursday night to electrical equipment recently damaged by a vehicle collision.
This will cause a brief outage for some customers southwest of Tucson.
The repairs will begin around midnight Thursday night and last less than an hour. The customers in the affected area are likely to experience a brief service outage.
Approximate boundaries for the affected area include Cardinal Avenue on the east, Ajo Highway/Valencia Road on the west, Hermans Road on the south and Tucson Estates on the north.
For more information about the outage, visit their website here.