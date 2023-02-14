 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Ted Cruz to seek reelection to Senate in 2024

  • 0
Ted Cruz to seek reelection to Senate in 2024

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, here in Washington, DC, in January, will run for a third term in the Senate in 2024.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters on Tuesday that he will run for a third term in the Senate in 2024 -- an assertion that suggests the Texas Republican is not planning a presidential bid.

While Texas law allows a candidate to run for Senate and president at the same time, Cruz said this when asked if he were running for reelection or would mount another bid at the White House: "I'm running for reelection to the Senate."

Cruz had run for president in 2016 but fell short to former President Donald Trump during a bitter primary contest. But ahead of 2024, Cruz has instead been taking to steps to build a reelection bid, telling his supporters that he expects Democrats to pour huge sums of cash to try to unseat him.

But as Cruz prepares to run again for Senate, the 2024 Republican presidential field is now starting to take shape. Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley announced earlier in the day in a video that she will run for president in 2024, becoming the first major rival to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

Cruz has hinted before that he hopes to launch another White House bid at some point in the future.

"Look, I hope to run again," the Texas Republican told The Christian Science Monitor in 2019. "We came very, very close in 2016. And it's the most fun I've ever had in my life."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Clare Foran, Ethan Cohen, Kate Sullivan and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

