Ted Cruz to seek reelection to Senate in 2024

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&