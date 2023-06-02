Suspects strike again in car vandalism on the eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) — More vandalism, this time at an apartment complex just two and a half miles from Park Place mall.
25 vehicles were hit there.
The vandals struck early Sunday morning. It's believed the suspects were caught on a resident's dash camera.
The victim asked not to be identified, but wanted people to know what they are going through, and wants those responsible to be caught.
"One of the cars had a dashcam and they caught the guys doing it, and they said after they were done vandalizing the cars, they were dancing on the middle happy about it," she said.
One vehicle had five windows shattered.
Leticia Linares manages an apartment complex and shared the video.
"I sent them some video. We did not see teenagers, but early 20's. Three of them. I sent it to all the residents who had vehicle damage," she said.
Just 2 and a half miles from this complex, another apartment complex had 19 vehicles vandalized.
And a mile from there, Park Place Mall 15 vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot where the movie theater is located.
"I saw broken windows of multiple cars, and glass everywhere, and yes it was a tragedy."
Tucson Police is investigating and is asking the public for help.
"If they have any kind of video or information related to any of these incidents, just to please, give a call to 911 or 88-CRIME. We do want to find these people responsible and bring them to justice.
Tucson Police is investigating and no word yet if the incidents are connected.
News 4 Tucson is told it's too early in the investigation.