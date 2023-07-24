Strong leftover Yeezy sales could reduce Adidas’ expected operating loss

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 300 PM MST...

At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles south of Three Points, or 19 miles west of Green Valley, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 138 and 144.
Route 286 between mile markers 23 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Strong leftover Yeezy sales could reduce Adidas’ expected operating loss

  • 0
Strong leftover Yeezy sales could reduce Adidas’ expected operating loss

Adidas announced some of their Yeezy inventory was available for sale in a statement in May.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — Strong sales of leftover Yeezy inventory is helping Adidas recoup some of its losses.

Recent sales of the shoes left over from the abandoned collaboration with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, should reduce Adidas’ expected operating loss to $498.3 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Adidas initially announced in March that it expected to incur a $775.1 million loss due to unsold Yeezy sneakers and the cost of a strategic review following the end of the nine-year partnership which the company ended after Ye made a series of antisemitic remarks.

“Part of the sales will be donated to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye’s statements,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said when he announced the release of the Yeezy inventory in May.

In addition to the lower operating loss, the potential write-off for remaining Yeezy inventory decreased to $443 million.

Adidas also said group revenue in the second quarter fell 5% to $5.9 billion and operating profit was still down from a year earlier at $194.9 million, compared to last year’s $434.1 million.

Adidas’ gross margin, however, rose 0.6 percentage points to 50.9%, the statement continued.

These sales only included some of Adidas’ Yeezy leftover inventory, and the company said in the statement this may be the first of many for the discontinued shoe.

“If successful, potential future Yeezy drops would further improve the company’s results,” the company said in the statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you