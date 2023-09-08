Street Dog Coalition to hold event for homeless with pets

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) will be holding free veterinary exams, vaccines, and preventatives to pets of those experiencing, or are at risk of homelessness.
SDC volunteers veterinarians, technicians, and advocates will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives.
The event will be on Sep.10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Z Mansion at 288 North Church Avenue.
It is on a first come first serve basis while supplies last and while there is time. There is a limit of two dogs per family.
You can find more about this event at https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/2022/9/11/tucson-clinic