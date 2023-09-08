 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Street Dog Coalition to hold event for homeless with pets

  Updated
  • 0
VETCLINIC

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) will be holding free veterinary exams, vaccines, and preventatives to pets of those experiencing, or are at risk of homelessness. 

SDC volunteers veterinarians, technicians, and advocates will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives.

The event will be on Sep.10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Z Mansion at 288 North Church Avenue. 

It is on a first come first serve basis while supplies last and while there is time. There is a limit of two dogs per family.

You can find more about this event at https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/2022/9/11/tucson-clinic

