Stories that Soar is at Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts School Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Stories that Soar is at the Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School where students were able to write stories and act them out on Friday.
Stories that Soar is a program that empowers K through 12 students by giving voice to their original words and creative ideas through a variety of literacy and arts programs.
They attend classes to inspire creativity and help students bring their original stories to life.
"It's absolutely critical that kids know that their story matter, that their voices matter, that what they have to say means something. And it starts them, I think, at a very young age knowing that they can contribute," Artistic Director, Sharon O'Brien said.
Literacy Connects was established in July 2011 after five local organizations agreed to merge.