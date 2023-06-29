 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s mom shares his final texts with her

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s mom shares his final texts with her

Stephen tWitch Boss, here in 2022, died by suicide.

 FOX/Getty Images

(CNN) — It’s been six months since Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the amiable DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died by suicide. Now his mother has opened up about her struggle with his death.

In an interview with People magazine, Connie Boss Alexander talked about the loss of her son, who died at age 40 .

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she said. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

The Boss Alexander has two other sons, but shared a special bond with Boss.

“I’d been sick, so he texted to ask how I was feeling,” she said of their final communication.

“That was the last time we talked. To the extent that Stephen may have been in a Black depression — no, not Stephen,” Boss Alexander said. “He was so in tune with analyzing and trying to make himself better, reading self-help books, so this came as a complete shock.”

While she focuses on family, the grieving mother talked of still trying to come to terms with her loss.

“At this point, I’m in realization, I guess,” she said. “When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m OK.’”

Boss Alexander said she continues to hold on to her son’s final words to her.

“He started that last text with, “I love you, Mom,’” she said. “And I responded, ‘I love you more.’”

