State judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest Tucson Metro in Pima
county.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills
and Catalina State Park.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 447 PM MST, an are of severe thunderstorms was located over
northwest, central and southwest Tucson, moving west and northwest
at 15 to 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson
Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina State
Park and Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 439 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and south of
Catalina Foothills, or near central to northern Tucson, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde,
South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills,
Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban

  • 0
State judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban

Protestors fill the Iowa State Capitol rotunda, as the Iowa Legislature convenes for special session to pass 6-week 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban Tuesday, July 11.

 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/AP

(CNN) — Abortions in Iowa will for now remain legal up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy after a judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state’s newly signed law that would ban the procedure as early as six weeks.

The suit was filed last week by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, who jumped into action hours after the bill was sent to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk to block the measure from immediately going into effect with her signature.

The law will now be placed on hold until the court can issue a final decision, according to the ruling.

Polk County District Judge Joseph Seidlin will, however, allow Iowa’s board of medicine to begin drafting its guidelines on how physicians would be punished for violating the law: “Should the injunction entered today ultimately be dissolved, it would only benefit all involved, patients and providers alike, to have rules in place to administer the law.”

The law, which was signed by Reynolds on Friday, moved through Iowa’s legislature after Reynolds called a special legislative session with the sole purpose of restricting the procedure in the state.

Senate File 579 would prohibit physicians from providing most abortions after early cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo, commonly as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

It includes exceptions for miscarriages, when the life of the pregnant woman is threatened and fetal abnormalities that would result in the infant’s death. It also includes exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rapes reported within 45 days and incest reported within 140 days.

While the bill language makes clear it is “not to be construed to impose civil or criminal liability on a woman upon whom an abortion is performed in violation of the division,” guidelines on how physicians would be punished for violating the law are left up to Iowa’s board of medicine to decide – leaving the potential for some vagueness in how the law ought to be enforced in the interim.

The temporary injunction is the latest roadblock in Republican efforts to enact restrictions on abortion in the state. Last month, Iowa’s Supreme Court declined to lift a block on the state’s 2018 six-week abortion ban, deadlocking in a 3-3 vote whether to overturn a lower court decision that had deemed the law unconstitutional.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman, who voted to leave the block in place, said in the court’s decision last month that “It would be ironic and troubling for our court to become the first state supreme court in the nation to hold that trash set out in a garbage can for collection is entitled to more constitutional protection than a woman’s interest in autonomy and dominion over her own body.”

The new bill and its 2018 predecessor are nearly identical, though the latter was not enacted immediately, granting the board of medicine time to flesh out how it planned to administer the law.

The legal advocacy groups in a joint statement said the new law “violates Iowans’ constitutional rights to abortion and substantive due process.”

“We are appalled and disappointed that the Iowa Legislature and the governor are playing doctor by inserting themselves into exam rooms where they don’t belong,” said Francine Thompson, executive director of the Emma Goldman Clinic, last week upon filing the suit.

Other legal challenges to abortion restrictions have been met with mixed results, with a South Carolina judge temporarily blocking the state’s six-week ban in May, while a judge in North Carolina allowed her state’s 12-week ban to go into effect last month.

This story has been updated with additional information.

