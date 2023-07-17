State judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust is expected. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&