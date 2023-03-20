WOMEN: Pima ready for NJCAA run

TUCSON -- The Pima Women's Basketball team will begin their national championship run Tuesday against North Central Missouri at the NJCAA Division II championship in Port Huron, Michigan.
The 10th ranked Aztecs (23-6) are the 7th seed in the 16-team event and will tipoff in their opener at 10 a.m. Tucson time.
The Pirates from Trenton, MO are making their first appearance at the championships since 2014.
Pima is at the national tournament for the 8th time (2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) in 15 years. The Aztecs finished as the runner ups in 2011 and made the semifinals in 2009 and 2016.
The Aztecs are among the nation's best in rebound margin per
game, free throws made per game, and free throw percentage.
Sophomore guard Angel Addleman enters the tournament averaging 88% from the free throw line. Luisa Chavez leads PCC in scoring at 13 ppg.
Pima beat Chandler-Gilbert and Scottsdale in the Region I tournament to reach the National Tournament.