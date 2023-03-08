WOMEN: No 1 seed Pima advances back to Region final

TUCSON -- No. 1 seed Pima Women's Basketball is heading back to the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship game for the seventh straight season (exclusion 2020-21 covid season).
The Aztecs (24-7) defeated No. 4 Chandler-Gilbert 83-66 Wednesday night at the West Campus Gymnasium.
Sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) finished with a game-high 18 points as she was flawless going 5-for-5 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
The Aztecs will host No. 3 seed Scottsdale on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Artichokes upset No. 2 seed Mesa 65-59 ending any talk of yet another region final between Pima and the Thunderbirds.
The Aztecs have advanced to the Region finals for the 12th time in 14 years.
You can read more about Pima's Region Semifinal win over at PimaAztecs.com.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The top seed Aztecs men's team is also in the Division II Region I finals.
Pima advanced on Tuesday night with a 89-71 win over Phoenix. Traivar Jackson had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Dillan Baker added 21 points.
The men will also face Scottsdale in the Region championship game. That will be at the West Gym on Friday night at 7.