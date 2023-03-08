 Skip to main content
WOMEN: No 1 seed Pima advances back to Region final

Aztecs beat Chandler-Gilbert 83-66 to reach Region I championship game for 12th time in 14 years

HIGHLIGHTS: The top seed Aztecs had four players in double figures as they win at home to advance to the Division II Region I championship game.

TUCSON -- No. 1 seed Pima Women's Basketball is heading back to the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship game for the seventh straight season (exclusion 2020-21 covid season).

The Aztecs (24-7) defeated No. 4 Chandler-Gilbert 83-66 Wednesday night at the West Campus Gymnasium.

Sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) finished with a game-high 18 points as she was flawless going 5-for-5 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Aztecs will host No. 3 seed Scottsdale on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Artichokes upset No. 2 seed Mesa 65-59 ending any talk of yet another region final between Pima and the Thunderbirds.

The Aztecs have advanced to the Region finals for the 12th time in 14 years.

You can read more about Pima's Region Semifinal win over at PimaAztecs.com.

Angel Addleman did not miss a shot in a win over Chandler-Gilbert

Angel Addleman made all five shots from the floor and all eight from the free throw line in an 83-66 win for the Aztecs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The top seed Aztecs men's team is also in the Division II Region I finals.

Pima advanced on Tuesday night with a 89-71 win over Phoenix. Traivar Jackson had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Dillan Baker added 21 points.

The men will also face Scottsdale in the Region championship game. That will be at the West Gym on Friday night at 7.

