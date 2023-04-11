 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Witts were UA's "Best on the Beach"

Phoenix twins Madison and McKenna Witt were the face of Arizona's Beach Volleyball program at its inception in 2014

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson talked with UA Beach Volleyball legends Madison and McKenna Witt about their lives since leaving Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) The 86 wins accumulated by UA Beach Volleyball pair Madison and McKenna Witt may never be broken.

The twin sisters from Phoenix (Mountain Ridge) played their entire four years (2014-17) together for the Wildcats.

They started the UA program in 2014 and immediately became the face of Arizona's newest sport.

Their 86 victories were the most by an individual player at UA until this season when Sarah Blacker surpassed that total.

Blacker is playing a fifth season due to the NCAA's extension of eligibility granted to student-athlete as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, however her 89 victories have come in 118 matches, which is one less match than the Witt's played during their career (119).

The Witt's pair record (86) is likely to stand for the simple reason that it's unlikely UA will ever have a pair that plays together for an entire four-year cycle.

The Witt Twins helped build Arizona Beach Volleyball

The Witt Twins, Madison and McKenna, helped build Arizona Beach Volleyball from the ground up

The next closest pair is Jonny Baham and Brooke Burling with 39 who competed with one another over two seasons.

By comparison the McNamara twins (Meagan and Nicole) from UCLA, who competed from 2016-2019, won 109 matches together.

Madison and McKenna played professionally for two seasons but retired due to injuries.

They are both married and living in Huntington Beach, California. Madison is expecting her first child this year.

ALL-TIME WINS BY A PAIR

  1. (86) Madison Witt/McKenna Witt
  2. (39) Jonny Baham/Brooke Burling
  3. (28) Natalie Anselmo/Carly Lowry
  4. (26) Alex Parkhurst/Alana Rennie
  5. (25) Ainise Havili/Dana Parker

UA is No. 20 this week thanks to the undefeated winning streak of their 4th pair Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl

HOT PAIR OF THE MOMENT

Arizona's Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl have been named the both the national and conference pair of the week following their outstanding performance the second weekend of April.

Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl went 4-0 last week at the Pac-12 North Invitational, defeating pairs from No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA, No. 10 Stanford and Utah.

For the season, Gedikoglu and Uhl are 13-0 overall on the season and 11-0 at No. 4 pair in the lineup.

The Pac-12 award marks the first time that a Wildcats pair has won this honor in program history.

The national top pair honor came from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and collegebeachvb.com (CBVB).

NEXT UP

The Wildcats moved back into the Top 20 this week and will be back in action this weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii, taking on No. 8 Hawaii and No. 11 Georgia State on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.

Tags

Recommended for you