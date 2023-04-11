Witts were UA's "Best on the Beach"

TUCSON (KVOA) The 86 wins accumulated by UA Beach Volleyball pair Madison and McKenna Witt may never be broken.
The twin sisters from Phoenix (Mountain Ridge) played their entire four years (2014-17) together for the Wildcats.
They started the UA program in 2014 and immediately became the face of Arizona's newest sport.
Their 86 victories were the most by an individual player at UA until this season when Sarah Blacker surpassed that total.
Blacker is playing a fifth season due to the NCAA's extension of eligibility granted to student-athlete as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, however her 89 victories have come in 118 matches, which is one less match than the Witt's played during their career (119).
The Witt's pair record (86) is likely to stand for the simple reason that it's unlikely UA will ever have a pair that plays together for an entire four-year cycle.
The next closest pair is Jonny Baham and Brooke Burling with 39 who competed with one another over two seasons.
By comparison the McNamara twins (Meagan and Nicole) from UCLA, who competed from 2016-2019, won 109 matches together.
Madison and McKenna played professionally for two seasons but retired due to injuries.
They are both married and living in Huntington Beach, California. Madison is expecting her first child this year.
ALL-TIME WINS BY A PAIR
- (86) Madison Witt/McKenna Witt
- (39) Jonny Baham/Brooke Burling
- (28) Natalie Anselmo/Carly Lowry
- (26) Alex Parkhurst/Alana Rennie
- (25) Ainise Havili/Dana Parker
HOT PAIR OF THE MOMENT
Arizona's Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl have been named the both the national and conference pair of the week following their outstanding performance the second weekend of April.
Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl went 4-0 last week at the Pac-12 North Invitational, defeating pairs from No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA, No. 10 Stanford and Utah.
For the season, Gedikoglu and Uhl are 13-0 overall on the season and 11-0 at No. 4 pair in the lineup.
The Pac-12 award marks the first time that a Wildcats pair has won this honor in program history.
The national top pair honor came from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and collegebeachvb.com (CBVB).
NEXT UP
The Wildcats moved back into the Top 20 this week and will be back in action this weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii, taking on No. 8 Hawaii and No. 11 Georgia State on Friday and Saturday.