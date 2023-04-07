Wildcat Report: Women's Tennis can't capitalize on fast singles start

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Women's Tennis got off to a great start on the singles side Friday against visiting UCLA but couldn't sustain it and lost 6-1 at Robson Tennis Center.
The Wildcats won the first set in five of the six singles matches after the Bruins opened the match by winning the doubles point.
UCLA though would rebound to take all 11 sets after that to close out the match.
Kayla Wilkins was UA's lone victor in singles beating Sasha Vagramov 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
Arizona (14-10, 1-5) will host USC on Saturday at Noon.
DOUBLES
- #12 Kimmi Hance and Elise Wagle (UCLA) def. Parker Fry and Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) 6-4
- Reece Carter and Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) vs. Ava Catanzarite and Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) match was unfinished 4-5
- Anne-Chr Lutkemeyer and Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Midori Castillo-Meza and Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) 6-1
SINGLES
- #17 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Reece Carter (ARIZ) 3-6 6-3 6-2
- #108 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) def. Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) 6-4 6-2
- #122 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) def. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) 3-6 6-3 6-1
- Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-3 2-6 6-1
- Elise Wagle (UCLA) def. Lexi Ryngler (ARIZ) 4-6 6-3 6-2
- Anne-Chr Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. Parker Fry (ARIZ) 3-6 6-4 7-5
BASEBALL
Arizona used 10 extra-base hits to top Washington 12-4 on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.
The win snapped a 10-game Pac-12 losing streak for the Wildcats (15-13, 4-10).
They were led by three-hit performances from second baseman Mason White and third baseman Tony Bullard, who combined for six runs scored, five doubles, one home run, and four RBI.
Starting pitcher Bradon Zastrow (3-1) earned the win after working five innings and holding the Huskies to four runs on six hits. TJ Nichols tossed four shutout innings for his 1st collegiate save.
The series with the Huskies (19-9, 6-5) wraps on Saturday at Noon.
Here are the rest of the scores from Friday across Arizona Athletics:
- (Beach Volleyball): Arizona 3, #10 Stanford 2
- (Beach Volleyball): Arizona 5, Utah 0
- (Men's Tennis): #12 Arizona 4, Oregon 1
- (Softball): #7 Stanford 3, #21 Arizona 2
You can read all about Friday's action for the Wildcats over at ArizonaWildcats.com.