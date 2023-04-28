Wildcat Report: Softball loses 14th Pac-12 game in a row

TUCSON -- Oregon State handed Arizona a 14th consecutive Pac-12 Softball loss Friday night, beating the Wildcats 9-4 at Hillenbrand Stadium.
The Beavers and UA entered the weekend series as the bottom two teams in the conference with a combined 6 wins and 29 losses.
Oregon State (13-25-1, 4-14-1) had 15 hits off four Wildcats pitchers. Devyn Netz (12-14) took the loss allowing two home runs as UA fell into a 5-0 hole.
Paige Dimler hit a three-run home run for Arizona (25-22, 3-16).
Game 2 of the series is Saturday night at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Arizona Baseball suffered a 2-1 loss on the road at Oregon State to snap a six-game winning streak.
The Beavers scored both of their runs in the bottom of the 9th on a game-winning single by Tyce Peterson.
The loss spoiled a fabulous outing by starting pitcher Cam Walty. The junior making his 1st Pac-12 start did not allow a run over seven innings. He gave up five hits and struck out eight.
Chris Barazza and Dawson Netz combined to give up the game in the 9th. Barraza took the loss.
Game 2 of the series is 3 p.m. on Saturday.
.@TRPLegend on his game-winning AB #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/kJFyXGkOp7— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 29, 2023
MEN'S TENNIS
Arizona's dream of a Pac-12 Tournament championship were dashed in conference semifinals at the hands of Utah 4-3 in Ojai, California.
The Utes also beat the Wildcats 4-3 during the regular season.
Utah won the doubles point. Arizona got singles victories from #67 Colton Smith (6-2, 6-1), Herman Hoeyeraal (6-3, 6-3) and Gustaf Strom (6-1, 6-2).
The Wildcats (21-6) will now await to see if they will host or head out onto the road for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is on May 1.
MEN'S GOLF
No. 18 Arizona is 7th after the 1st two rounds of the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford.
The Wildcats sit at +1 and are 25 shots behind rival Arizona State (-24) for the Territorial Cup Series point.
The Sun Devils lead the tournament by four shots over Colorado (-20).
The Wildcats top individual is Chase Sienkiewicz (-4) who is tied for 11th.
Play continues on Saturday and Sunday with Rounds 3 and 4.