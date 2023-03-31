Wildcat Report: Men's Tennis blanks Bruins

TUCSON -- #18 Arizona swept UCLA 4-0 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on Friday in front of in front of a standing-room-only crowd.
The victory marked the first-ever sweep of the Bruins by the Wildcats.
UA (16-4, 2-1) host #9 USC on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. MT for the last time at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center before the Trojans make the transition to the Big Ten conference.
DOUBLES
- Timothy Li and Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. #73 Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) 7-5
- Nick Lagaev and Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. Stefan Leustian and Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) 7-6 [7-5]
- Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Jeffrey Fradkin and Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) 6-3
SINGLES
- Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) vs. #80 Colton Smith (ARIZ) 6-3 4-5
- #45 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2 6-2
- Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) 6-2 6-1
- Azuma Visaya (UCLA) vs. #91 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 4-6 4-3
- Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) vs. Jay Friend (ARIZ) 1-6 6-1 2-2
- Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) def. Stefan Leustian (UCLA) 6-4 6-1
WILDCAT REPORT
Arizona Gymnastics season came to an end in the Denver Regional Semifinals. The Wildcats finished 4th in the four-team session.
Malia Hargrove charted the highest score for the Cats on vault with a 9.950, tying for the individual title with Michigan's Naomi Morrison.
The Wolverines (198.025) and Denver (197.450) will compete in the Regional Final out of Session II. Minnesota finished 3rd (197.200).
Oregon State and LSU tied (197.375) for the top spot in Session I to fill the other two spots in the Denver Regional Final on Saturday.
SCOREBOARD
- (Beach Volleyball) Arizona 5, Missouri St. 0
- (Beach Volleyball) Arizona 4, Santa Clara 1
- (Women's Tennis) #15 Stanford 7, Arizona 0
- (Softball) Arizona 15, Georgetown 7
- (Softball) Arizona 6, San Diego 0
- (Baseball) Oregon 15, Arizona 3
You can read about all of Friday's UA Athletics action over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
