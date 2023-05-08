Wildcat Report: May 8

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A six-run 3rd inning powered by back-to-back home runs from Dakota Kennedy and Carlie Scupin helped lift Arizona to a 9-4 win over California in the regular season finale on Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Kennedy's three-run shot, her 10th of the season, broke open a 5-1 one ballgame on Senior Day. Scupin hit her 1st home runs since return from a broken forearm that kept her out for six weeks.
Devyn Netz (15-15) went all the way in the circle allowing ten hits and striking out six.
The Wildcats (28-24, 6-18) will be an 8th seed host for the 1st Pac-12 Softball Tournament. Play will begin Wednesday when UA welcomes rival Arizona State.
The Wildcats took two-of-three from the Sun Devils during the regular season but ASU can steal a split of the Territorial Cup Series with a victory.
1st pitch will be 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th Sunday for an 11-10 walk-off win over visiting Air Force.
Pinch hitter Tyler Casagrande provided the winning sacrifice fly after Mason White had doubled to tie the game. White finished the game with four hits.
The offensive heroics were set up by a spectacular effort from the back end of the Wildcats bullpen. Left-hander Jackson Kent, along with righties Dawson Netz and Chris Barraza, held the Falcons scoreless over the final 3.2 innings while allowing just one hit. Barraza (2-2) earned the win.
UA (25-20) will host Nevada in a non-conference game on Wednesday before heading to Stanford for the weekend.
WOMEN'S GOLF
No. 22 Arizona Women's Golf will tee off Monday at NCAA Regionals for a 30th consecutive season when the Cats begin postseason play at N.C. State's Lonnie Pool Golf Course.
UA's lineup includes a trio of Wildcats (Senior Gile Bite Starkute and the sophomore tandem of Carolina Melgrati and Lilas Pinthier) with NCAA postseason experience from a year ago at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.
Arizona is the fifth seed in the 12-team regional and will look to finish the week in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships.
In Arizona's previous 11 appearances at NCAA Regionals under head coach Laura Ianello, the team has punched its ticket to NCAA Championships in eight of those trips.
MEN'S TENNIS
No. 14 seed Arizona will head to Columbus, Ohio for the Super Regionals this coming week. 3rd seed Ohio State shutout Louisville 4-0 on Sunday to set themselves up as hosts for another weekend of NCAA Tournament play.
The Wildcats (23-6) advanced with back-to-back shutouts over Boise State and Oklahoma State in their 1st time hosting an NCAA Regional.