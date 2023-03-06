Wildcat Report: March 5

TUCSON -- It was a winning day on the diamond for the UA as both the Wildcats softball and baseball teams came away with weekend-ending victories.
SOFTBALL
Devyn Netz's unbelievable season at the plate continued on Sunday in No. 18 Arizona's 9-0 win over Cal State Northridge.
Netz hit her seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the 4th. She finished the day with three hits and three runs batted in.
The seven home runs ties her with Carlie Scupin for the team lead.
Netz also pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout in the five-inning affair. She struck out six.
UA (15-6) went 4-1 at the Hillenbrand Invitation. The Wildcats will begin Pac-12 Conference play this weekend at rival ASU.
BASEBALL
Mac Bingham hit two home runs for Arizona Baseball as the Wildcats beat North Dakota State 11-1 to complete a three-game weekend sweep.
It was Bingham's second two-home run game of the season. He's now hit five jacks in UA's first 11 games.
Starting pitcher Bradon Zastrow allowed just a run on five hits in six innings. He struck out eight.
Arizona (8-3) will face Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Tuesday before opening the Pac-12 Conference this weekend at Hi Corbett Field against the California Golden Bears.
Here are the rest of this weekend's scores for Arizona Athletics Olympic sports teams:
- (MTN) Arizona 4, Northern Arizona 1
- (MTN) Arizona 6, Gonzaga 1
- (WTN) Oregon 4, Arizona 1
- (GYM) Utah 197.925, Arizona 196.675
- (BVB) #16 Washington 3, #17 Arizona 2
- (BVB) #17 Arizona 3, Oregon 2
- (BVB) #12 California 5, #17 Arizona 0
- (MGLF) 6th (+7) at Cabo Collegiate (Rd. 1)
- (t11th) Tiger Christensen (E)
- (WGLF) 5th (+18) at Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (F)
- (5th) Gile Bite Starkute (E)
- (MSWM) 4th at Pac-12 Championship (ASU-1st)