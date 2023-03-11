Wildcat Report: March 11

TUCSON -- The weekend of winning for Arizona Athletics that started with six victories on Friday night continued for the most part on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
The No. 17 Wildcats clinched the series win over No. 22 Arizona State with an 11-0 run-rule shutout on Saturday night.
UA has outscored the Sun Devils 20-0 in the first two games of the series.
Allie Skaggs led the Cats with four RBI on a 6th inning grand slam. Freshman Aissa Silva (2-0) and senior Brianna Hardy combined to shutout ASU on two hits.
The Wildcats will go for the series sweep against the Sun Devils on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.
BASEBALL
Impressive performances from Tyler Casagrande and Chris Barraza helped seal an eighth consecutive victory for the Arizona Wildcats who took down the California Golden Bears 7-5 on Saturday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field
Casagrande finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, a triple, and three RBI.
Barraza (1-0) led a dominant performance by the Wildcats bullpen striking out five over just two innings of work to earn the win.
Arizona will go for a series sweep at Noon on Sunday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
18th ranked UA completed an undefeated weekend with a 5-0 victory over San Francisco on Saturday.
Perhaps the most dominating performance came from the No. 3 pair of Alana Rennie and Grace Cook, who recorded a 21-7, 21-11 win.
Arizona (7-2) will return home to host the Arizona Invitational at Bear Down Beach on Friday and Saturday.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Jordan Geist won the men's shot Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Geist took first with a mark of 21.15m (69-4.75). He's UA's 1st indoor titlist since since Lawi Lalang in 2013.
Talie Bonds finished 7th in 60m hurdles (8.03). Alexa Porpaczy placed 14th in the high jump (1.77m/5-9.75ft).
The Wildcats outdoor track season will begin with the Island Relays this weekend (Mar. 17-18) in Freeport, Bahamas.
SCOREBOARD
You can read about all of Saturday's Arizona Athletics events over at ArizonaWildcats.com.