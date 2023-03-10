Wildcat Report: March 10

TUCSON -- It's a busy time of the sports calendar at UA as sports teams from the winter season are overlapping with team's beginning their spring schedules.
SOFTBALL
No. 17 Arizona shut out No. 22 Arizona State, 9-0, in Tempe to open the three-game Territorial Cup Series.
Devyn Netz (8-5) struck out six batters and allowing only four hits in the complete game shutout.
Game 2 of the series is Saturday at Farrington Stadium. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.
BASEBALL
The Wildcats rattled off their seventh consecutive win on Friday night, a 13-2 drubbing of the California Golden Bears (8-4, 0-1).
Infielders Kiko Romero and Garen Caulfield combined to drive in 10 of the Wildcats 13 runs on a pair of monumental performances at the plate.
Romero went 4-for-4 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI; he now has four home runs in his last four games. Caulfield also swatted a home run and drove in two more on a fifth-inning double.
Starting pitcher TJ Nichols (3-0) was electric for Arizona (10-3, 1-0), going 6.2 innings and tying his career-high with nine strikeouts.
Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 1 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Arizona Gymnastics scored the third-highest mark in program history (197.725) on Friday in a Senior Night win over BYU (196.050).
The Wildcats' scores on bars (49.225) and floor (49.500) were their highest of the season on the events, and the team totaled 19 scores of 9.8 or better. Arizona's overall final team score was its highest since 2015 when it scored a 197.125.
Seniors Malia Hargrove, Danielle Nosek, Sirena Linton and Libby Orman were honored in their final appearance at McKale Center.
SCOREBOARD
- (Beach Volleyball): #18 Arizona 3, #17 Pepperdine 2
- (Women's Indoor RF): Talie Bonds 8.01 (8th) 60m hurdles qualified for final)
You can read more about all the Friday athletics action over at ArizonaWildcats.com.