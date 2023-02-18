Wildcat Report: February 17

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball opened their 2023 season with a 3-1 upset win over Tennessee at the MLB Desert Invitational while No. 15 UA Softball suffer a pair of loses in Florida at the Tax Act Clearwater Invitational.
BASEBALL
SCOTTSDALE -- Senior third baseman Tony Bullard hit the go-ahead home run in the second inning and contributed elite defense on his birthday to help propel the Wildcats to the 3-1 opening night win.
Starting pitcher TJ Nichols (1-0) was electric for the Wildcats, turning in arguably the best performance of his collegiate career.
Nichols finished the night after six innings, having allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six. He earned the win.
The Cats bullpen surrendered just three hits and struck out four down the stretch to slam the door shut on the Vols.
Arizona faces Fresno State on Saturday afternoon at the MLB Desert Invitational. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. MST with a live web stream available on MLB.com.
SOFTBALL
CLEARWATER, Fla. – No. 15 Arizona lost both of its games during the second day of the Clearwater Invitational. The Cats fell to Texas A&M, 2-1, before losing to Mississippi State, 6-3.
Devin Netz picked up her second loss of the season in Game 1, pitching 6.0 innings and striking out two batters.
Arizona left 11 runners on base in Game 2. The Wildcats (5-3) have just three hits in 23 at-bats this weekend with runners in scoring position.
Sydney Somerndike (0-1) took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings and striking out three batters.
The Wildcats will face No. 8 Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN+ on the third day of the Clearwater Invitational.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas defeated Arizona 4-2, taking the doubles point and three singles matches.
It was a quick singles competition with every match ending in straight sets. Freshman Reece Carter, playing at No. 3 Singles for the first time this spring, won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
Parker Fry had UA's other win 6-1, 6-3.
Arizona's second match of the day against Texas Tech ended after the double round with the Wildcats down 1-0.
Play against the Red Raiders will continue on Saturday when the Wildcats finishing out their stay in Kansas against UC Santa Barbara.
MEN'S GOLF
LIHUE, HI – For a second consecutive year, No. 19 Arizona Men's Golf finished runner-up at the historical John Burns Intercollegiate while carding a final score of 36-under par.
BYU won the tournament with a record score of 54-under par.
The 3rd and final round of the event was moved up and completed Friday due to incoming inclement weather.
The Wildcats were led by sophomore Tiger Christensen who finished tied for sixth at 13-under after carding a final round score of 65, which was one stroke shy of his career low.
The Wildcats will return to action when it returns to the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a fifth straight season.