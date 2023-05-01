Wildcat Report: April 30

TUCSON -- Arizona Softball won their second conference series of the season on Sunday, beating Oregon State 6-3 Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Arizona plated six runs on seven hits to outlast the Beavers in the series finale. Dakota Kennedy continued her four-game hitting streak, going 3-for-4 with a home run and scored three runs. Allie Skaggs hit her 12th home run of the season.
Devyn Netz (14-14) picked up her second-straight win. She entered in relief for Sydney Somerndike and allowed three runs.
The Wildcats (27-22, 5-16) will close out the regular season at home next weekend against California before hosting the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament from May 10-13.
BASEBALL
Three home runs for right fielder Emilio Corona weren't enough to push the Arizona Wildcats past the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers on Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium.
The Wildcats (23-18, 9-15) fell 11-10 on a walk-off for the second time on the weekend after rallying for a late two-run lead courtesy of Corona's third home run of the day in the top of the ninth inning.
Arizona finishes up their brief road trip with a midweek clash at Grand Canyon on Tuesday, May 2.
MEN'S GOLF
Junior Sam Sommerhauser fired a team-best final round of 2-under par in Sunday's final round of the 2023 Pac-12 Championships as No. 18 Arizona Men's Golf finished in 7th place at 14-under as team.
Chase Sienkiewicz, who carded the Wildcats' best rounds during the first two days, ended his week in the Bay Area in a tie for eighth place at 4-under.
Stanford won the Pac-12 Championship at 19-under. Arizona State finished 2nd securing the Territorial Cup Series point.
Arizona will learn its postseason destination during Wednesday's NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (MST) on the Golf Channel.
TRACK AND FIELD
Arizona Track and Field wrapped up their last home meet of the season before the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday with the Desert Heat Classic at Drachman Stadium.
Meanwhile, Jordan Geist competed in his hometown state of Pennsylvania at the Penn Relays, where he broke the meet record and won the men's shot put championship.
Back in Tucson, 17 seniors were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program. Two of them took home 1st place finishes.
Alexa Porpaczy took first in the high jump matching her personal best mark with a clearance of 1.83m (6-0).
Seniors Xahria Santiago, Ajaysha Lewis, and Neysia Howard talk about senior night at Drachman Stadium!#BearDown | #BeLezoLike pic.twitter.com/y7vPyX0Wkj— Arizona Track & Field/Cross Country (@ArizonaTrack) April 30, 2023
Talie Bonds added another win to her ledger in the women's 100m hurdles, taking the event for the fourth week in a row. The senior and Drachman Stadium record holder in the event clocked a time of 12.95 on her way to victory.
The Wildcats will now turn their focus to the Pac-12 Championships on May 12-14 back at Mt. SAC and Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif.
You can read about the UA sports weekend in full over at ArizonaWildcats.com