...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Wildcat Report: April 30

A home series win, a losing road sweep, Senior Day and a loss in the rivalry series capped the weekend for UA Athletics

Arizona Softball wins their first conference series in over a month while Wildcat Baseball found another way to lose in Corvallis.

TUCSON -- Arizona Softball won their second conference series of the season on Sunday, beating Oregon State 6-3 Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona plated six runs on seven hits to outlast the Beavers in the series finale. Dakota Kennedy continued her four-game hitting streak, going 3-for-4 with a home run and scored three runs. Allie Skaggs hit her 12th home run of the season.

Devyn Netz (14-14) picked up her second-straight win. She entered in relief for Sydney Somerndike and allowed three runs.

The Wildcats (27-22, 5-16) will close out the regular season at home next weekend against California before hosting the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament from May 10-13.

Dakota Kennedy swings for the fences

Dakota Kennedy had a big weekend with six hits and two home runs against Oregon State

BASEBALL

Three home runs for right fielder Emilio Corona weren't enough to push the Arizona Wildcats past the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers on Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium.

The Wildcats (23-18, 9-15) fell 11-10 on a walk-off for the second time on the weekend after rallying for a late two-run lead courtesy of Corona's third home run of the day in the top of the ninth inning.

Arizona finishes up their brief road trip with a midweek clash at Grand Canyon on Tuesday, May 2.

MEN'S GOLF

Junior Sam Sommerhauser fired a team-best final round of 2-under par in Sunday's final round of the 2023 Pac-12 Championships as No. 18 Arizona Men's Golf finished in 7th place at 14-under as team.

Chase Sienkiewicz, who carded the Wildcats' best rounds during the first two days, ended his week in the Bay Area in a tie for eighth place at 4-under.

Stanford won the Pac-12 Championship at 19-under. Arizona State finished 2nd securing the Territorial Cup Series point.

Arizona will learn its postseason destination during Wednesday's NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (MST) on the Golf Channel.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arizona Track and Field wrapped up their last home meet of the season before the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday with the Desert Heat Classic at Drachman Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jordan Geist competed in his hometown state of Pennsylvania at the Penn Relays, where he broke the meet record and won the men's shot put championship.

Back in Tucson, 17 seniors were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program. Two of them took home 1st place finishes.

Alexa Porpaczy took first in the high jump matching her personal best mark with a clearance of 1.83m (6-0).

Talie Bonds added another win to her ledger in the women's 100m hurdles, taking the event for the fourth week in a row. The senior and Drachman Stadium record holder in the event clocked a time of 12.95 on her way to victory.

The Wildcats will now turn their focus to the Pac-12 Championships on May 12-14 back at Mt. SAC and Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif.

You can read about the UA sports weekend in full over at ArizonaWildcats.com

Copyright 2023 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

