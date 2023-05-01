 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: Arizona Softball snaps losing streak

The Wildcats are hoping to use home-cooking to build momentum into the post-season

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and Kim Doss from AZ Desert Swarm to discuss a much-needed rebound weekend for the Wildcats

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Softball snapped their program-record 14-game conference losing streak on Saturday night and then went out and clinched a series win over Oregon State on Sunday.

The winning weekend puts the Wildcats (27-22, 5-16) in a 7th place tie with Arizona State in the Pac-12 Conference and because UA holds the tiebreaker over the Sun Devils, having won the season-series, Arizona currently holds the all-important 7th seed that would allow them to avoid the play-in game to the 1st Pac-12 Tournament.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by Kim Doss from AZ Desert Swarm.

Arizona Softball huddles up before a home game at Hillenbrand Stadium

Arizona can get as high as the 6th seed for the Pac-12 Tournament if they can sweep California on Senior Weekend

The two discuss the importance of UA winning the Oregon State series, why the Wildcats are still an NCAA Tournament team, Carlie Scupin's return and what's next for Izzy Pacho.

During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes as well as local, regional and national sports media personalities.

