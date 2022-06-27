 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca,
Patagonia Lake State Park, Nogales International Airport,
Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Sasabe, Pena Blanca Lake,
Madera Canyon, Ruby and Arivaca Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Tucson youth soccer sides takes their talents national

RSL-AZSA DesRosier 2008 Girls 2 Cropped

The RSL-AZSA 2008 girls went undefeated (3-0) in group play to advance to the DPL Semifinals

 (Photo courtesy: RSL-AZ Southern Arizona)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Three Tucson girls soccer teams put Southern Arizona on the map this past week at a elite national tournament.

Two sides from Real Salt Lake-Arizona Southern Arizona (2006 and 2008) and a squad from FC Tucson Youth (2005) participated in the Development Player League National Championships in Dallas, Texas.

Both the RSL-AZSA 2008 side and the FC Tucson 2005 team made it to the event's semifinals.

RSL-AZSA 2008 went undefeated (3-0) in group play while FC Tucson (2-1) also won their pool.

Both teams however finished fourth, suffering a pair of losses in the championship round.

The RSL-AZSA 2006 squad did not advance out of the group stage (1-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

FC Tucson Boys 2005 (22) at ECNL Playoffs

Edgar Leyva (15) scored a goal for FC Tucson 2005 in their opening win of the ECNL National Playoffs 

The FC Tucson's under-17 boys team is playing this week at the Elite Club National League (ECNL) National Playoffs in San Diego, California.

FCTY 2005 won their opening two games and will play Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday for the Group stage title.

FCTY 2005 is one of only 3 of the club's youth teams to make it to the national playoffs: FCTY Boys ECNL 2000, 2001, 2005.

The side has had several players chosen to play for FC Tucson's Pro Academy & recently one of the '05 players, D'Andre Pickett, was selected to play on the ECNL National Select Team this past April at a ECNL National Event in Phoenix.

SCHEDULE

  • June 25: FC Tucson 2005 2, Utah Avalanche 1
  • June 26: FC Tucson 2005 3, STA (NJ) 2
  • June 28: vs. NCFC Youth Academy (NC)

