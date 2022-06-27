Tucson youth soccer sides takes their talents national

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Three Tucson girls soccer teams put Southern Arizona on the map this past week at a elite national tournament.
Two sides from Real Salt Lake-Arizona Southern Arizona (2006 and 2008) and a squad from FC Tucson Youth (2005) participated in the Development Player League National Championships in Dallas, Texas.
Both the RSL-AZSA 2008 side and the FC Tucson 2005 team made it to the event's semifinals.
RSL-AZSA 2008 went undefeated (3-0) in group play while FC Tucson (2-1) also won their pool.
Both teams however finished fourth, suffering a pair of losses in the championship round.
The RSL-AZSA 2006 squad did not advance out of the group stage (1-1-1).
BOYS SOCCER
The FC Tucson's under-17 boys team is playing this week at the Elite Club National League (ECNL) National Playoffs in San Diego, California.
FCTY 2005 won their opening two games and will play Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday for the Group stage title.
FCTY 2005 is one of only 3 of the club's youth teams to make it to the national playoffs: FCTY Boys ECNL 2000, 2001, 2005.
The side has had several players chosen to play for FC Tucson's Pro Academy & recently one of the '05 players, D'Andre Pickett, was selected to play on the ECNL National Select Team this past April at a ECNL National Event in Phoenix.
SCHEDULE
- June 25: FC Tucson 2005 2, Utah Avalanche 1
- June 26: FC Tucson 2005 3, STA (NJ) 2
- June 28: vs. NCFC Youth Academy (NC)
