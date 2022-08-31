Tucson Roadrunners make 5 key player-signings

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced the signings of five players to one-year AHL contracts for the 2022-2023 season in goaltender Tyler Parks, defenseman Noah Laaouan and forwards Reece Vitelli, Kaid Oliver and Odeen Tufto.
The six-foot-six Parks returns to the Roadrunners after posting a 2-1-1 record during the 2019-2020 season with a 2.18 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage. He went 16-4-3 last season with the Coyotes just announced ECHL affiliate in Atlanta while also going 9-4 with Straubing of the DEL.
Vitelli, 21, attended Coyotes Prospect Camp and Training Camp in 2021 along with Coyotes Prospect and Development Camp this past July after the 2021-2022 season with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders where he led them in scoring with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 65 games.
Laaouan, 21, also attended Coyotes Prospect and Development Camp in July after finishing as the second leading scorer by defenseman for the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders in 2021-2022 with 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 68 games.
Tufto enters his second full pro season after splitting last year between the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he had seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points in 40 total games. He previously served as captain at Quinnipiac University and was also his Conference Player of the Year in the ECAC with 47 points in 29 games during his senior season in 2020-2021 on eight goals and 39 assists.
Oliver, 22, led first-year players in scoring last season with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders where he had 15 goals and 35 assists for 50 points in 70 games and also played one game with the AHL's Iowa Wild.